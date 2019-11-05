PA Game Commission: Sunday hunting won’t happen in 2019

HARRISBURG – Legislation that would provide expanded Sunday hunting in PA could become law soon, but may not go into affect this year. In a release, the PA Game Commission wants hunters to know the bill has not yet passed in the state senate, and when it passes, it won’t take affect until 90 days after passage. That means hunting on three Sundays won’t be available in 2019.

The Game Commission says the Senate is scheduled to vote on the bill November 18, Even if the bill passes then and is quickly signed into law the early archery and firearm deer seasons will have ended. But the commission says it would still be able to choose one Sunday for Hunting in early 2020, either in the spring turkey season or another open season.