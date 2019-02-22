Adam Catlin’s parents to meet with Walmart management Friday

MIDDLEBURG — The parents of Adam Catlin will meet with Walmart officials Friday to discuss their son, who is likely to be let go from the Hummels Wharf store, unless the company relents on new policies. Amber Piermattei, sister of Adam , told WKOK, a pre-shift meeting is set for Friday, but she said she is not sure what the topic of the meeting will be or what the likely outcomes are. Adam is 30-years-old, has cerebral palsy and has worked at Walmart for 10-years as a greeter.

He is a beloved acquaintance for thousands of Valley residents who used social media to express outrage and disappointment that the store would fire someone because their disability prevents them from serving as the new ‘host’ role. National news coverage of the story has included CNN, Associated Press and CBS News. After this publicity began, the company made one accommodating statement to the media, indicating that some limited discussion could take place regarding Adam.