SELINSGROVE – A accomplished actress, who’s recently taken her career into another art form, is coming to Susquehanna University Sunday. Actress Kathleen Turner, who’s been nominated for a Golden Globe and a Tony Award twice, will speak at SU with President Dr. Jonathan Green Sunday at 7 p.m. in the Degenstein Theater.

Turner says she’s looking for plenty of audience participation, and wants to share about the authenticity she puts into every performance, “My art is inseparable to the values of my life. It is important to me that my choice of work and my approach to the work is not something separate as part of my sense of character.”

Turner comes to the Valley fresh off her debut at the Metropolitan Opera. After her visit, she’ll head to Los Angeles to play a film role in “The Kominsky Method” on Netflix. Turner’s Golden Globe nomination came as a result of her performance in “Body Heat.” Turner has also starred on Broadway, including “Cat On a Hot Tin Roof” and “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolf,” where she received two Tony Award nominations for both shows.

Off the stage, Turner has spoken openly about the double standard women face in Hollywood. When it comes to the recent #MeToo movement, she wants to see more practical objectives accomplished, “To me, TIME organization, which is creating funds for women who have no resources to take a legal stance against this kind of behavior that comes out in the #MeToo movement, but have no resources of their own…that to me is more valuable than anything.”

Turner has also spoken freely about living with rheumatoid arthritis, which began impacting her career and personal life in the early 1990s. When describing how she persevered through that difficult time, she says you simply have to keep going, “You really don’t have a choice. Your choice is to do the work you have to do in order to work. There’s just no way around it, and that’s what you must understand and commit to.”

Turner’s upcoming appearance was made possible by the Dr. Bruce L Nary Theatre Guest Artist Fund. Admission is free but tickets are required.