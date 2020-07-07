Activist Gene Stilp leading two flag burnings protesting President Trump

MIDDLEBURG – An activist who has in the past led flag burning protests against President Donald Trump, will be back at it later this week. In a release, activist Gene Stilp of Harrisburg says he’ll hold his latest protest at the Snyder County Courthouse this Thursday at noon.

Stilp says he’ll burn two flags – one of a combined Trump campaign flag and the old Russian Flag representing President Vladimir Putin. The second flag is a combined Trump-Nazi flag because of the ‘horrible values expressed by Trump resemble the Nazis, including racism, bigotry, hatred’ and others.

Stilp says the flags will be burned safely in a secure metal trash can, and he’s contacted local authorities about the upcoming protest.