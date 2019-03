ELYSBURG – A portion of Route 487 in the Elysburg area was closed for nearly an hour Friday evening after a report of an active shooter. The News-Item reports the incident was reported around 8 p.m. at a home near the Sunoco gas station on Route 487 near West Valley Avenue.

The gas station was then closed and had a heavy police presence. The News-Item says the scene was secured around 8:45 p.m. Friday. We’re working to gather more details.