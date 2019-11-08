ACF Industries laying off 148 workers

MILTON – Another Valley manufacturing company handing down big layoffs, this time in Milton. The Daily Item reports ACF Industries is laying off 148 employees. That process began October 14 and will continue through December 31. The plant is not closing, however. According to The Daily Item, ACF officials said ‘business conditions’ were a reason for the layoffs.

The company first shut down operations in February 2009, citing a lack of work, according to The Daily Item. More than 320 workers were affected. The company then reopened in 2013. The company is headquartered in St. Charles, Missouri. When contacted by WKOK on the matter, ACF Industries told us, ‘no comment.’