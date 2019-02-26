AccuWeather: Clash of storm and high pressure system caused high winds

SUNBURY – High winds ripped through the Valley this week, blowing down many trees, and branches and leading to thousand of power outages. But why were the winds so high? AccuWeather Meteorologist Heather Zehr says a storm system in the Great Lakes and northeast deepened rapidly, “This created a sharp pressure difference between the storm and a high pressure area to the south. It stayed windy as long as it did because the storm didn’t exit the country very quickly. Instead it slowed as it got stronger.”

Zehr says no wind records were broken but strong winds in the Valley were still recorded, “Most wind gusts in the Susquehanna Valley were between 40 and 45 mph, but there were occasional wind gusts that climbed as high as 50 mph.”

High winds came into the Valley Sunday night and diminished late Monday night. Some Valley schools were forced to dismiss early or delay classes due to outages at their schools.