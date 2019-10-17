Accused Trevorton child abuser will face preliminary hearing next week

SHAMOKIN – A preliminary hearing will take place next week for a Trevorton man accused of beating and critically injuring a three-year-old child. A previously scheduled hearing was delayed over safety concerns. Shamokin District Judge John Gembic’s office tells us the hearing will now take place Friday, October 25 at 9:30 a.m.

Judge Gembic’s office also tells us the hearing has been moved to the Northumberland County Courthouse. There was a public outcry about the case and Gembic’s office told the Daily Item earlier this week, they were unprepared for the needed security measures.

The hearing is for 19-year-old Jahrid Burgess, he was arrested last Friday after Stonington state police said he beat 3-year-old Arabella Parker. Thursday, a Geisinger spokesperson tells us Parker remains in critical condition. Burgess faces three felony counts of aggravated assault and related crimes. Northumberland County DA Tony Matulewicz has also said if the child dies, Burgess would immediately face an open count of homicide.