Accused carjacker arrested after Union and Northumberland County crimes

MIFFLINBURG — An accused carjacker was arraigned in front of Mifflinburg magistrate Jeffrey Mensch after two incidents Monday. The first occurred in Kelly Township, Union County, the second was in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. In each case, 29-year-old Michael Coombs of Nanticoke said he had a gun and carjacked vehicles.

No one was hurt, as Coombs was eventually picked up in Williamsport, but he was involved in multiple crashes along the way. He is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail. State police say he claimed to have a gun when he took the vehicles but did not show the weapon. They say he is facing an initial set of charges and more counts will be added later.