Accused Buffalo Wild Wings shooter out of hospital, in county jail

MIDDLEBURG – The accused killer from a double murder at Buffalo Wild Wings July 10 is out of the hospital and is in jail. Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch says 55-year-old Christopher Fernanders of Paxinos was transferred from Geisinger to Snyder County Prison last Wednesday. The DA says the next step is a preliminary hearing September 29 at 1 p.m. at Snyder County Courthouse.

Fernanders had been hospitalized since the incident and was last listed in serious condition, after being shot by a bystander at the restaurant. Piecuch says Fernanders was deemed well enough for further court proceedings.

Fernanders is accused of killing 46-year-old Heather Campbell and 52-year-old Matthew Bowersox of Mifflinburg.