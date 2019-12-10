Accolades for Shikellamy teacher after losing Teacher of the Year race

HARRISBURG – A Valley teacher is still receiving big accolades despite not winning the honor of Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year. We last told you Shikellamy High School teacher Colleen-Epler Ruths was one of 12 finalists for the 2020 Pensylvania Teacher of the Year in May. But in a release from the state Monday, it was announced Joseph Welch, a Pittsburgh-Area teacher, won the award.

But Epler-Ruths tells us she was still invited to the state capitol rotunda for a private reception, and received a plaque, a Crysal apple and a letter from the governor. Epler-Ruths also tells us she’ll be inducted into the National Association of Teachers of the Year later Tuesday. Epler-Ruths says despite not winning teacher of the year, she has still been blessed with many acknowledgements and appreciation.