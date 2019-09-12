UPDATE: Students, school bus driver ok, Rt. 61 open after head-on collision near Oaklyn Elem.

SUNBURY – All students on board school bus No. 11 and its driver are okay after being involved in a head-on collision with a van near Oaklyn Elementary School Thursday morning. Northumberland County Communications tells us the accident was first reported just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Route 61 and Oak Street, which is in the area of the school.

Shikellamy School District Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle tells us everyone on the bus did not suffer injuries after being examined by the school nurse and EMTs on scene. Dr. Bendle tells us the bus was hit head-on after the van veered over the double-yellow line. Parents were notified. County communications says three people inside the van were injured and taken to Geisinger. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time. Only one person was reported entrapped at the time.

The school bus did suffer damage and the van suffered disabling damage. Route 61 was closed while emergency responders cleared the scene, but has reopened. We’re working to gather more details.