Accident in Snyder County sends three to hospital, one critical

SELINSGROVE– A serious accident this weekend in Snyder County left the driver in critical condition. State Police at Selinsgrove report a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Union Township, Snyder County. It happened on Silver Creek Road near Red Hill Road around 2:00.

Police did not release the names of those involved. They do say that the driver, a 48-year-old man, was speeding and lost control of a pickup truck. The truck went into a ditch and up a small embankment, hitting a tree and bursting into flames. A witness and neighbor arrived a short time later and extinguished the fire, helping the driver and two passengers out of the vehicle.

The driver was taken to Geisinger Medical Center by Life Flight Helicopter and police say he is in critical condition. One passenger, a 54-year-old man, suffered head and chest trauma and was taken to Geisinger. The other passenger, a 43-year-old man, also was taken the hospital for minor injuries. Troopers say they are continuing their investigation.