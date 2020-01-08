Accident in Columbia County kills Benton woman, man injured

BENTON – A vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Columbia County claimed the life of a Benton woman and injured a man. Killed was 20-year-old Victoria Dawson of Benton, She was pronounced dead by a coroner. Injured was 33-year-old Jason Musselman of Benton. He was flown to Geisinger and is in critical condition.

Troopers say Musselman was on Green Creek Road in the Benton area around 10:30am when he lost control and went off the road and hit a tree.

Troopers say they were assisted at the scene by Medevac (A helicopter service based in Altoona, and Western PA) and Life Flight helicopter, Geisinger EMS and volunteers from Benton and Millville fire companies. (Deanna Force)