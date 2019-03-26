UPDATE: Accident cleared on Routes 11-15

UPDATE: The accident has been cleared and traffic is returning to normal on Routes 11-15 south.

HAMOKIN DAM – A motor vehicle accident is causing a major traffic backup on Routes 11-15 south in Shamokin Dam. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 tells us two to three cars are involved, and injuries are reported. The extent of those injuries are unknown. Traffic is backed up from in the area of McDonald’s all the way on to the ramp of Veteran’s Memorial Bridge. Traffic on the northbound side is getting by slowly. Avoid the area if you can.