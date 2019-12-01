Abuse Survivors Conflicted: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 12/1/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — When Pennsylvania overhauled its child sexual abuse laws this week, absent from the bill-signing ceremony were some who had worked hardest to see the changes pass. Some sexual abuse survivors and victim advocates felt conflicted by the compromise package. Missing was a two-year window in state law to allow now-adult victims of child sexual abuse to sue over claims that are past Pennsylvania’s statute of limitations.

Senate Republicans rejected that but offered the longer process of amending the state Constitution to create a two-year window. Now, abuse survivors and victim advocates know they have little choice but to trust lawmakers to pass a resolution to amend the constitution in 2021. Then they may have to fend off a legal challenge or efforts to defeat it in a statewide voter referendum.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — An agent for Terrelle Pryor says the NFL wide receiver’s family has been told he is expected to make a full recovery after being stabbed. Gregory Diulus of Vantage Management Group said Saturday that relatives are with Pryor at the hospital. Allegheny County District Attorney spokesman Mike Manko confirmed Saturday that Pryor was the victim of a stabbing.

Manko said he had no other information, including where and when the stabbing occurred. Pryor, a former Ohio State quarterback, has played for teams including the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns. He most recently signed with Jacksonville but was waived in September after a hamstring injury.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania will allow landowners to legally notify hunters and others that they’re trespassing by painting purple stripes on trees or posts. The bill signed Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf is designed to ease a landowners’ task of posting “no trespassing” signs that deteriorate over time. The law takes effect in 60 days.

The purple stripes must be vertical lines at least 8 inches long and 1 inch wide. They must be 3 to 5 feet off the ground, readily visible to a person approaching the property and no more than 100 feet apart. The law applies everywhere, except in Philadelphia and Allegheny County. Numerous other states have adopted a purple-paint law, and paint manufacturers have formulated cans of spray paint and brush paint specifically marketed as “no hunting” paint.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is creating the criminal offense of sexual extortion to help combat what authorities say is a growing crime targeting children. The legislation signed Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf takes effect in two months. The law makes it a third-degree felony, punishable by up to seven years in prison, if the victim is under 18 or the perpetrator has shown a pattern of engaging in sexual extortion.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Tedd Nesbit of Mercer County, says Pennsylvania law didn’t adequately cover the crime and the legislation helps Pennsylvania keep pace in a digital age that facilitates sexual extortion.

The law defines sexual extortion as using a threat of some type of coerce a victim into a sex act, simulating a sex act, undressing or making a video or image of it.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania will require public schools to allow students to apply personal finance class credits toward high school graduation requirements. Gov. Tom Wolf signed the bill this week and it will take effect in the 2020-21 school year.

Under the new requirement, a student who successfully completes a high school course in personal finance will be allowed to apply up to one credit to satisfy social studies, math, business education or family and consumer science requirements for graduation. Advocates say personal finance courses should be encouraged to help high schoolers learn to make wise financial choices.

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida family refused to make room at their Thanksgiving table for an uninvited guest, who was so angry at being left out that he repeatedly slammed the front door. Homeowner Chhaa Behary says she peeked through her window to get a good look at the unwanted visitor, and saw what she called a “gigantic” alligator smacking her door with its tail.

Why her house, she asked. Did the gator smell turkey? CBS Miami reports that her fiancee called animal control, which arrived within minutes. The gator did not go gently into the night. Behary said their neighborhood in Fort Myers is surrounded by the alligators’ natural habitat, and it’s a good reminder to be careful with children and pets when walking outdoors in the dark.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A woman who gave birth at an airport in North Carolina has given the baby a name tied to where she was born. News outlets report Nereida Araujo went into labor Wednesday on a flight from Tampa, Florida, to Charlotte, North Carolina. American Airlines spokeswoman Crystal Byrd says the flight crew radioed medics who helped deliver the baby on the plane once it landed.

Araujo says she named her newborn daughter Lizyana Sky Taylor. She says the middle name Sky was chosen because the girl was born at the airport. Passenger Eric Linne says on Facebook that a crowd burst into spontaneous applause when Araujo and the baby were brought off the plane. Araujo, her husband and two other children had been traveling to Pennsylvania for Thanksgiving.

Sunday Night Football tonight on WKOK features the New England Patriots at the Houston Texans. Coverage begins at 730, kickoff at 8:20.

