About 70 gather for racism protest in Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE – In Selinsgrove, for the second time in a week, a protest was held to fight racism and police brutality. About 70 people gathered along Market Street, to peacefully remember George Floyd, and call for systematic change.

People were holding signs with the message ‘Black Lives Matter’ and other statements, remembering the lives of Floyd, as well as Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. The demonstration was from noon to 6 p.m. This is the second protest in the borough within the last two weeks.