Abduction, human trafficking fears raised after four Valley incidents

SELINSGROVE – There has been some concern about possible human trafficking and abduction evidence in our area lately.

Susquehanna University says its Office of Public Safety followed up with Selinsgrove state police regarding a suspected human trafficking incident August 29 in a retail parking lot in Monroe Township, Snyder County. Troopers say personal vehicles were discovered to have symbols/marks from paint or grease, but did not find any suspicious activity. They say the markings were from a dealership or garage on vehicles recently purchased or had been in service.

Then last Saturday morning, we told you about an attempted abduction of a female Bucknell University student by two men. Bucknell’s Public Safety Office is continuing an investigation.

Also over the weekend, Susquehanna says its public safety investigated an initial report of a man knocking on doors on campus to sell cleaning supplies. After telling the man to desist, there were two more reports concerning similar behavior. Susquehanna’s public safety says it observed an individual matching the description at an off-campus residence and notified Selinsgrove Borough Police. The university says there have been no further sightings reported since.

Concerns first arose from a recent Facebook post describing the incidents, with the hashtag #protectthe nest.