Year-long celebration for the Central PA Chamber’s 115th anniversary

SUNBURY – The Central Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce is celebrating their 115th anniversary this year and they have a number of activities planned for the celebration throughout 2020.

Tea Jay Aikey, President & CEO, was a guest on WKOK Sunrise Monday talking about the anniversary, “That’s incredible for a not-for-profit to have lasted that long, especially one that started in economic development. We are preparing for a really big celebratory event the entire year. The actual anniversary date takes place in May, but our annual meeting is in February, so we are going to kick off the celebration there.”

At the annual meeting on February 27th , attendees will be receiving a commemorative anniversary piece to take home. The annual meeting is also the chamber’s chance to hand out annual awards, including four Impact Awards.

Aikey said, “It’s someone or some organization or business that’s made an impact on the region, on the Central PA Chamber members, on the Chamber itself, or somebody who has done something over the years. It’s somebody that just continually gives back and makes a difference.”

The awards are a surprise to attendees, making the annual meeting even more exciting. Aikey says it’s really great to surprise and celebrate the award winners at the event. To learn more about the annual meeting of the Central Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce and their 115th anniversary celebration, you can visit their website at centralpachamber.com. You can also listen to WKOK Sunrise on our podcast page. ( https://www.wkok.com/wkok-sunrise/.)