A woman was hit by a car in Selinsgrove Monday morning

SELINSGROVE – In Selinsgrove, a pedestrian was hit by a car Monday morning. Injured was 21-year-old Alondra Isidro of Selinsgrove. State police say she had suspected minor injuries and was taken to Geisinger. No treatment information is available from the hospital.

State police say the incident happened around 7am at the intersection of North Broad Street and University Avenue. They say a car was stopped at a stop sign and hit the pedestrian with a side view mirror. A stop sign violation citation was issued.

Troopers say Dauntless Hook & Ladder Company ambulance and Susquehanna University Public Safety officers assisted at that scene in Selinsgrove Monday.