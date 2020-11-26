Lycoming County Accident Claims the Life of Milton Man

MONTOURSVILLE – An accident Tuesday afternoon in Lycoming County claimed the life of a Milton man. State Police in Montoursville say that 24-year old Merl Edison was traveling south along Route 42 in Franklin Township when he crossed the center line and struck a vehicle operated by 66-year old Gerald Carroll from Virginia. Both vehicles spun out of control and Carroll’s car landed on its roof.

Troopers say Edison was pronounced dead at the scene. Carroll and a passenger in his vehicle, 62-year old Marilyn Carroll both sustained injuries and were taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment. Route 42 was closed for a couple of hours.