A timeline update for the CSVT project

NORTHUMBERLAND – The CSVT project has some new updates including a timeline update.

Matt Beck, PennDOT Assistant Plans Engineer, tells us the northern section of the project will be completed in 2022 and it will alleviate Northumberland and Lewisburg traffic.

The project was held up before they got the proper clearance needed to continue. “Took us about two years to analyze alternate routes around the ash basins and then to work through the environmental documentation so it’s been about a total of a two year delay.”

The southern section is expected to take a little bit more time. Beck says they expect to need another two to three years to complete the final design details, land acosition and utility relocation. The project is expected to be completed in 2027.

Beck also tells us that both projects have now received environmental clearance. Archaeological studies are expected to be done by the end of the summer, but things are looking good, “As we move through final design, we’re now doing field work to confirm that there aren’t any archeological sites that would be impacted by the highway construction. We’re in the middle of that now and expect to have the bulk of those done by the end of the summer.”