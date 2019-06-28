A Sunbury couple received text messages from scammers

SUNBURY – The Northumberland County DA is out with another scam warning. DA Tony Matulewicz tells us a Sunbury couple in their 50’s received suspicious text messages from one or multiple scammers pretending to be someone they knew. The messages explained sources of free money to assist in paying bills and other expenses through various sponsored programs.

The DA says the couple was instructed to send a message back to two numbers in order to apply. The District Attorney’s office believed the scammers obtained the friends names from the couples Facebook account.

The DA advises all residents to be aware of incoming text messages and any offers of free money from any person or entity. He says you should avoid providing any personal information.