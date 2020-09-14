A second phase of CARES funding to be distributed in Union County

LEWISBURG – A second round of CARES Act funding is coming in Union County. County commissioners announced Monday a second phase of the Union County CARES Small Business/Non-profit Recovery Sustainability Fund will be distributed soon. They say there is a goal of awarding approximately $800,000 to eligible small businesses and non-profit organizations.

Small businesses and eligible non-profit organizations in the county that didn’t receive funding through the first phase are encouraged to apply for funding. Other eligible applicants are any businesses or non-profits with fewer than 100 employees located in or nearby and provide services to Union County adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications must be submitted online between noon Monday (today) and noon September 30.