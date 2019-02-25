A Saturday night hit and run truck crash caused extensive damage

A Winfield Route 15 hit and run crash with lots of damage

WINFIELD – Police are asking the public if they saw a heavily damaged pick-up truck Saturday night in the Winfield area, the truck destroyed two sheds and some mailboxes and should have lots of damage. The truck took off after the crashes.

Buffalo Valley Regional Police disclosed today, a gray, 2018 or 2019 Ford F-150 drove through a shed for sale along Route 15 south, then went on to hit two mailboxes and another storage shed. The incident was reported Saturday night around 10pm.

The driver took off traveling the damaged pick-up truck south. Police say it lost a soft tonneau cover in the process and they are asking for the public’s help finding the truck. Anyone information can call BVRPD at 570-524-4302, or email them at [email protected].