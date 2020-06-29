A Rebuck teen died in a bicycle accident Monday

WKOK Staff | June 29, 2020 |

 

 

LECK KILL – A teenager from lower Northumberland County died after a bicycle accident Monday morning.

 

State troopers at Stonington tell us, the unidentified 15-year-old was riding through the intersection of Schwaben Creek Road and Sliding Hill Road around 7am; he apparently rode in front of a car. After the collision, the teen was flown to Geisinger and died later.

 

State police responded along with volunteers from Mahantongo Valley and Klingerstown Fire Company. The accident was at 7:05am in Upper Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff