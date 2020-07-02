A Penn State student dies of COVID-19

UNIVERSITY PARK- Penn State University announced Thursday the first known Penn State student to die of COVID-19. 21-year-old Juan Garcia of Allentown died Tuesday of respiratory failure and COVID-19.

Garcia was living off-campus in State College last month when he first began to feel sick and then went home where he was diagnosed. University Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims said the school was profoundly saddened to learn of Garcia’s untimely death and sent condolences to his family.

Penn State asks anyone who was in close contact with Garcia to contact University Health Services. According to the state, Garcia is one of the youngest in the commonwealth to die of the coronavirus.