A pair of Megan’s Law offenders are facing new charges

UNDATED — Two men, who are Megan’s Law offenders, are facing additional charges in Northumberland County. According to authorities, the men failed to comply with requirements they register regularly with the state’s Megan Law system.

State troopers at Stonington say a man who is living in the Locust Gap area of Mount Carmel Township failed to comply with the registration requirement. 27-year-old James Prawdzik of Shamokin was taken to the Northumberland County Prison and will be arraigned in front of magistrate William Cole. In 2006 Prawdzik was sentenced to three to five years in state prison for photographing, videotaping, and/or depicting on computer, sexual acts involving a child under 18.

In Watsontown, police have charged 55-year-old Bautista Bonett Beers of Watsontown. Officers say he is a lifetime offender, is facing a felony charge, and was taken to the county jail for arraignment. He is in the Megan’s Law program because of a 1990 rape conviction.