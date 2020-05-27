A noted Valley leader has died, Rik Paulsen was 78

LEWISBURG – He wasn’t born and raised in The Valley, but Rik Paulsen lived a lot of his life in our area and he did a lot to help the region. Fredrik ‘Rik’ Paulsen died this week. He served in the US Navy, retiring as a commander, and he worked in the family business, Paulsen Wire Rope Corporation with a plant in Sunbury.

He volunteered and served in several ways, including on local boards, Evangelical Community Hospital, and Albright Care Services.

Private services will be held. The family directs remembrances to Evan hospital, Albright Care Services or Donald Heiter Community Center. Rik Paulsen was 78.