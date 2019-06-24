 A Northumberland man died over the weekend in boating mishap

RALSTON, LYCOMING COUNTY — A Northumberland man died in a boating mishap last week in Lycoming County. 68-year-old Thomas Bell was in a boat on a private pond when the incident happened.

Pennlive reports, first responders say Bell and another man were attempting to change places in the row boat when the boat tipped. After the two were in the water, the reports say the two held onto the boat in an attempt to get to a small island but Bell eventually lost his grip and went underwater.

Pennlive is reporting that the Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. said Bell died of natural causes.