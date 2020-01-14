A Northumberland coffee house had a grand opening celebration

NORTHUMBERLAND – Christ United Methodist Church had a grand opening for their new coffee house over the weekend. The Cornerstone Coffee House is part of the church’s effort to provide the community’s youth with a safe and relaxing environment.

Organizers tell us, the coffee house is located in the lower level of Christ United Methodist Church on Front and King Streets. It will be open every second and fourth Saturday of the month from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. They says they have a lounge area, a gathering table, coffee bar seats, and much more. Teens can enjoy coffee drinks, hot cocoa, tea, smoothies, and snacks free of charge.

For more information, visit them on Facebook at CUMC Cornerstone Coffee House.