A new PA budget proposal this week; AP PA headlines, Sports Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s sixth budget proposal is coming out Tuesday, and the Democrat is expected to seek more money for education and emphasize the urgency of addressing student-loan debt and cleaning up lead and asbestos in schools. The plan could exceed $35 billion. Many details remain under wraps, although the governor’s office has rolled out some features. Wolf himself said his spending blueprint for the 2020-21 fiscal year that starts July 1 would hold the line on taxes and contain “no surprises.” Wolf is generally hemmed in by the Legislature’s Republican majorities, which have blocked his most expansive proposals.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A father who claimed his 4-year-old son was killed in a home invasion robbery has now been charged with involuntary manslaughter because the boy apparently shot himself with a gun he found in the Philadelphia home. Authorities say 28-year-old Edward Williams is also charged with child endangerment and numerous other counts. His bail was set at $2 million, and it’s unknown if he’s retained an attorney. Williams told police he and the children were in the house when robbers invaded their home. In fact, authorities say, Williams was apparently sleeping when the shooting occurred, and it’s believed the child found the gun in a bedroom closet.

READING, Pa. (AP) ) — The owner of an award-winning organic dairy in Pennsylvania that abruptly closed its doors last fall is accused of milking investors to the tune of nearly $60 million. Philip Riehl is the majority owner of Trickling Springs Creamery. Federal prosecutors say he ran a long-running fraud scheme that preyed on hundreds of Amish and Mennonite investors. Riehl was charged this week with securities and wire fraud. A message seeking comment was left with his attorney Friday. The Chambersburg-based creamery opened in 2001 and produced milk, cream, butter, ice cream, yogurt and cheese. The dairy’s products were sold up and down the East Coast.

Sports

High School Boys Basketball:

Danville 84 – Jersey Shore 50

Mifflinburg 77 – Shikellamy 49

Hughesville 68 – Mount Carmel 60

Lewisburg 74 – Milton 58

Central Mountain 50 – Selinsgrove 49

Montoursville 71 – Midd-West 38

High School Girls Basketball:

Mifflinburg 54 – Penns Valley 50 (OT)

Mount Carmel 47 – Mahanoy Area 36

Greenwood 45 – Northern York 36

College Basketball:

LEWISBURG, PA. (AP) – Mahoney powers Boston University past Bucknell 77-57. Max Mahoney had 18 points and 11 rebounds for his second straight double-double and Boston University rolled to a 77-57 win over Bucknell. Mahoney, who has five double-doubles on the season for the Terriers (13-10, 7-3 Patriot League), sank 8 of 12 shots from the floor and added three assists. Avi Toomer scored 16 points to pace the Bison (9-14, 5-5).

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Myles Dread scored 14 points, Lamar Stevens and Myreon Jones had 13 apiece, and No. 24 Penn State pulled away early in the second half on its way to a 76-64 win over struggling Nebraska. Stevens became the third 2,000-point scorer in Penn State program history. Mike Watkins had 11 points and a season-high 17 rebounds to pass John Amaechi as the Nittany Lions’ all-time leading rebounder in Big Ten play. The Cornhuskers lost their seventh in a row as season scoring leader Cam Mack was held without a point for the first time this season. Haanif Cheatham led the Huskers with 15 points.

NFL

SUPER BOWL 54 is on Newsradio 1070 WKOK today, with coverage starting at 2 p.m. Tune in as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.

MIAMI (AP) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson joins Tom Brady as the only unanimous choice for The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player award. Jackson drew all 50 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. He broke an NFL record for quarterbacks with 1,206 yards rushing, leading an offense that set a league mark with 3,296 yards on the ground.

MIAMI (AP) — New Orleans’ Michael Thomas has become only the second wide receiver to win The Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year award, joining Hall of Fame wideout Jerry Rice. New England’s Stephon Gilmore has become the first cornerback in a decade to win The Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. And John Harbaugh has won The Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year award after guiding the Baltimore Ravens to a league-best 14-2 record, including 12 consecutive wins to end the regular season.

MIAMI (AP) — Former Steelers linebacker Troy Polamalu has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame along with another hard-hitting safety, Steve Atwater of Denver. Also voted in were receiver Isaac Bruce, running back Edgerrin James and guard Steve Hutchinson. Selected in his first year of eligibility, Polamalu was a four-time All-Pro, was voted to eight Pro Bowls and finished with two Super Bowl rings in three trips with Pittsburgh.

