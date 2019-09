SELINSGROVE– A new district office for a local state representative opens Monday. State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) announced her new satellite office is at the Susquehanna Valley Mall. An open house will be held the following Monday, October 7, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

That event will feature a ribbon cutting at 5:00. The new office is near Boscov’s by the mall fountain. The office will have regular hours from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.