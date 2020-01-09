A Middleburg man is being charged with aggravated assault after a bar incident

MIDDLEBURG – A man from Middleburg is charged with throwing a knife at two women, injuring one while at a bar late Thursday night. Middleburg Police say 34-year-old Joshua Castle is being charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangering, and possession of instruments of a crime, harassment, and disorderly conduct.

Police say Castle entered the kitchen of a bar and obtained a knife and threw it at the two women. Castle was arraigned before Judge Lori Hackenberg and sent to Snyder County Jail on $25,000 bail. A police statement had no further information on the injury to the woman.