A Lycoming County manufacturer, Shop-Vac Corp. closes abruptly

WILLIAMSPORT— A Williamsport manufacturer that makes wet/dry vacuums shut down its operations Tuesday afternoon without any warning, leaving 400 without jobs. Shop-Vac Corp. announced around 2:00 p.m. that they were closing because a planned sale fell through and that its workers would lose their jobs immediately. The company has three facilities and employees were reportedly told that the pandemic and current economic conditions left Shop-Vac in a dire financial situation.

Pennlive.com reports that ownership did not reach out to the community for assistance in any of its challenges. Companies are to give a 60-day notice before closing under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, but there is no such notice on the state Department of Labor and Industry website. This is the second Valley company who closed abruptly, after Wood-Mode in Kreamer shut down in May 2019.