A local wasterwater system will get some upgrades

WASHINGTONVILLE- Over four million dollars will be used to upgrade the wastewater system in a Montour County municipality. The Washingtonville Municipal Authority will replace its current wastewater system thanks to a nearly $2.8 million grant and $1.3 million low-interest loan. The monies come from the state’s PENNVEST fund. The municipality will be able to demolish the existing plant and build a new treatment system including process tanks, sludge storage, and disinfection systems. State Senator John Gordner and State Representative Kurt Masser announced the funding for the municipal authority which serves 259 customers in three Montour County municipalities.