PA Sen. Yaw: A housing program in The Valley will receive a boost

HARRISBURG — The state is out with some funding for a Snyder and Union County housing program. State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23rd, Loyalsock) says the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency will contribute $75,000 to a program run by the Union-Snyder Community Action agency.

Their ‘Snyder/Union County Bridges to Housing Stability’ helps homeless individuals find affordable housing, and helps people stay in affordable housing. A wide range of other housing related endeavors in Sen. Yaw’s district received funding for their programs.

Senator Yaw. says funding sources for $2.4 million in housing grants in his district came from Marcellus Shale impact fees, the national Housing Trust Fund, and a fee imposed during real estate transfers.