A hit and run incident in Beavertown Saturday injured a woman

BEAVERTOWN – Police are investigating a hit and run incident in Beavertown, they say a pick-up truck hit a woman.

It happened around 8:35pm Saturday in the 100 block of Market Street/Route 522. Police say a 27-year-old woman was getting a child out of a vehicle, when the woman was hit by the eastbound truck.

Officers say the driver of the truck did not stay at the scene. The truck—a white Ford F-150 pick-up truck has damage to the right front and is now missing the passenger side mirror.

Middleburg police are doing the investigation, they ask anyone with information to contact them at 570-837-0321.