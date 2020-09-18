A grand opening for a new physical therapy office

SELINSGROVE— A new medical office has opened in the former Sears store at the Susquehanna Valley Mall. The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce joined CPRS Physical Therapy on Thursday for an official ribbon cutting. The new Selinsgrove office will do physical therapy, vestibular therapy, sports rehab, pre and post operative therapy, diabetes management and wellness. CPRS provides cutting edge, hands-on therapy in conjunction with individually-tailored comprehensive treatments.