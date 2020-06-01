A few polling places changed in Northumberland and Snyder Counties

UNDATED– Pennsylvania Primary Election Day is Tuesday. Polls will be open from 7:00 in the morning until 8:00 P-M. Officials in two Valley counties have announced changes to polling places for the election. Both Northumberland and Snyder County have several changes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Eleven changes are in place for Northumberland while six polling places have changed in Snyder County. A complete list of those changes are on our website at wkok.com

Here is a complete list:

In Northumberland County, Coal Township Ward 4-2 will be at the Northumberland County Weatherization offices across the road from the usual polling place at Mountain View Manor. Kulpmont’s second ward is now at the West End Fire Company. Milton’s Second Ward will vote at the Borough Building instead of the First Presybterian Church and the Senior Action Center will be the polling place for the Fourth Ward. Northumberland’s Second and Third Wards will now be voting in the Shikellamy Middle School Cafeteria. Shamokin’s Second Ward will be at the Mother Cabrini Church Hall and Sunbury’s Second and Third Ward will be at the Shikellamy High School Cafeteria. And, Watsontown Borough Wards One and Two will now vote in the former Watsontown Elementary School.

In Snyder County, Beaver Township will now be at God’s Missionary Church in Middleburg. Franklin Township will be at Wayside Bible Church, Middleburg. Penn Township #1 will be at Keystone Building Products on Route 522. Selinsgrove Wards One and Two will vote at the Snyder County East Building and Spring Township will now be at the MACC in Beaver Springs.