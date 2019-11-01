A dozen vehicles vandalized Friday morning in Sunbury

Sunbury – Sunbury police are asking anyone with a video surveillance camera to let them know if their camera caught images of overnight vandals. Officer in charge Brad Hare is asking for the public’s help after a dozen vehicles were vandalized Friday morning.

He said someone apparently drove by with a hammer, or heavy object, and broke windows on the vehicles. He said it happened throughout the city, on Walnut Street, Susquehanna Avenue and other streets

Anyone with information can call Northumberland County communications.