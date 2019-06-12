A detour within a detour…July roadwork in Northumberland

North Shore Railroad – closure date set in Norry

NORTHUMBERLAND – While PennDOT’s King Street detour and lane restrictions are underway in July, the North Shore Railroad has given a time frame for their plan to repair the King Street railroad crossing. That will send all Priestley Bridge/Route 11 and 147 traffic to Shamokin Dam. The detour will allow a contractor to rebuild the rail crossing just off the Priestley Bridge, on King Street, in Northumberland.

One weekend in July, a spokeswoman says, King Street will be closed, which is Route 147 north and south at the Priestley Bridge. During this time, all traffic to and from Sunbury, Packer Island and Northumberland which typically uses the Priestley and Edison bridges—will be detoured through Shamokin Dam and the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

North Shore says the rail crossing rehabilitation project will begin noon on Friday July 12 and continue until noon on Monday July 15. Detours will send motorist to the Veterans Memorial Bridge. The railroad and PennDOT thank the public for its patience and use of discretion when traveling in the Northumberland area while the work is being completed.