A COVID-19 public health forum on Thursday

SUNBURY– The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way is hosting a virtual public health forum on Thursday to provide updates on the pandemic response. The virtual forum will also provide recommendations on what community members can do heading into the holiday season. On Thursday night at 6:30 on Zoom and Facebook Livestream, the United Way will be joined by CEOs from the Geisinger Health System and Evangelical Community Hospital, as well as the CFO of the Family Practice Center and two other health care professionals. For more information and to join the event, visit: www.gsvuw.org/healthforum.