LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP- State troopers from Stonington filed charges against a Dalmatia woman after a burglary in Lower Mahanoy Township on September 25. Police say 28-year-old Jenna Kieffer forcibly entered two apartments through the front and back doors. While inside, they say she did $500 worth of damage. She was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, and other charges.