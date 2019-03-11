A big week for Bucknell men’s and women’s basketball

LEWISBURG – Lots of excitement and anticipation is brewing on the campus of Bucknell University for its men’s and women’s basketball teams. The Bison women’s team will host Loyola (MD) tonight in the Patriot League Quarterfinals. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. at Sojka Pavilion. Fans can take advantage of a great deal of four tickets and four t-shirts for just $40 for tonight’s game.

The Bison men’s team will be at Colgate Wednesday night in the Patriot League Championship game. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. and there is a free bus trip for any interested fans. Fans still need a ticket to be admitted to any of the buses. You can get a ticket at the Bucknell box office or by calling 570-577-1000. With a win Wednesday, the Bison will win their third straight Patriot League title.