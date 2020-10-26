96 active COVID-19 cases at SCI Coal Township

COAL TOWNSHIP – Another Valley prison is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, this time at SCI-Coal Township. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, there are 96 active cases at SCI-Coal Township – 94 among inmates and two among staff.

The Department of Corrections says the facility is ranked at level two of a five-level “demobilization plan,” which lists different sets of restrictive safety measures – Level five is the most restrictive. SCI Coal Township is also implementing more video visits in place due to enhanced quarantining.

At Valley federal prisons, there are 23 active inmate cases and 12 active staff cases at the Allenwood Federal Penitentiary, and Lewisburg has four active inmate cases and one active staff case.