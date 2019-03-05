92 bags of suspected fentanyl found leads to man’s arrest

SHAMOKIN – A Marion Heights man faces felony drug charges after he was found with 92 bags of suspected fentanyl Monday. The Daily Item reports 55-year-old David Klinger was found with the bags of illegal drugs during a traffic stop at 12:45 p.m. at Race and Cherry Streets.

The paper says Shamokin police were dispatched for a person throwing things out of a vehicle and onto the roadway. The Daily Item says Klinger told officers his son was in jail and he was told to get his son’s belongings from the vehicle.

A witness says Klinger was throwing clothes out of the vehicle and tearing the car apart. Klinger was also twitching and speaking rapidly, then resisted arrest before being heavily subdued. Officers then found the bags of suspected fentanyl. Klinger was sent to Northumberland County Prison on $75,000 cash bail.