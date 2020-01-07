9-Year-Old Killed in Turnpike Pile-Up: AP PA Headlines, Scores

AP PA Headlines 1/7/20

SOMESET (AP) – Authorities are looking into the dead-of-night crash on a Pennsylvania interstate that killed five people. The National Transportation Safety Board plans to comment publicly later Monday on their investigation into the crash at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The crash killed the bus driver, a 9-year-old New York, a second passenger and two occupants of a UPS vehicle. About 60 people were injured in the wreck about 30 miles east of Pittsburgh. Officials say the bus lost control and set of a chain reaction that involved three tractor-trailers and a passenger car.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating what appears to be a deliberate attempt to release bedbugs in a Walmart store. A police spokeswoman said Monday that troopers have made no arrests and do not have any suspects. A manager from the Walmart store in Edinboro in northwestern Pennsylvania contacted police Saturday after store employees found pill bottles with bugs in them. P

olice say a hygiene services contractor contacted by Walmart found bugs crawling around in the men’s fitting room and identified them as bedbugs. Troopers were testing for fingerprints on the bottle while store officials were reviewing surveillance video.

Features

UNDATED (AP) – The NFL wild-card playoff games were the most watched opening weekend in four years. The four games averaged 30.5 million viewers, which was a 7% increase over last season. Seattle’s 17-9 victory over Philadelphia on NBC was the final game of the weekend and drew the most viewers. It averaged 35.8 million, according to Nielsen and Abode Analytics.

That makes it television’s most watched show since last year’s Super Bowl. Tennessee’s 20-13 victory over New England on CBS averaged 31.42 million viewers. Minnesota’s 26-20 win in overtime at New Orleans on Fox averaged 30.79 million while Houston’s 22-19 OT win over Buffalo on ABC and ESPN averaged 25.41 million.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Prosecutors have charged Harvey Weinstein with sexually assaulting two women on successive nights during Oscars week in 2013. The new case against the disgraced Hollywood mogul comes on the eve of jury selection for his New York trial.

It puts Weinstein in deep legal peril on both coasts, where he built his career as the one of the most powerful — and feared — figures in show business before a barrage of allegations led to his downfall and ignited the #MeToo movement. His lawyers have yet to comment. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The CES gadget show this year is all-in on surveillance technology — from the face scanner that will check in some attendees to the cameras-everywhere array of digital gadgets. Travel through the sprawling Las Vegas consumer tech conference, and you’ll find devices that see, hear and track the people they encounter.

Some also analyze people’s looks and behavior. The gadgets bring convenience but also serve as powerful spying tools. Skeptics who raise privacy and security concerns at CES can be easily drowned out in the flashy spectacle of gee-whiz technology. CES runs Tuesday to Friday after two days of media previews.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A Pennsylvania man says he carried his mother down 10 flights of stairs to escape an early Saturday morning fire at a senior living facility. Officials say one person was treated at the scene after a fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Brith Sholom House in Wynnefield Heights around 1:40 a.m. Shawn Smith tells WPVI-TV that he started smelling smoke on the 10th floor hallway. Smith says he put his mother on his shoulder and carried her all the way down to escape. Fire officials say they had the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

FORT MORGAN, Colo. (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration is working with state and local authorities to determine who’s behind a series of mysterious nighttime drone flights over northeastern Colorado and western Nebraska. A Colorado sheriff hosted a meeting with law enforcement agencies and government officials Monday to talk about the recent rural sightings. The drones reportedly have 6-foot wingspans and fly in grid-like patterns hundreds of feet in the air in groups of six to 10. The FAA says it’s taking the sightings seriously and working to find out who’s operating the devices and why. Sheriff’s officials say it appears that no laws are being broken.

PHOENIX (AP) — Teenage triplets in one Phoenix family are joining the Marines at the same time. Hayley, Ian and Andrew Mase, who were born a minute apart, will be separated for an extended period for the first time. Hayley, the oldest, tells ABC15.com that it will be hard. But she knows that next time they are together, it will feel like they never spent time apart. The teens joined ROTC in high school. Andrew, the youngest, is already in combat training. Hayley will leave next month for boot camp. Ian is looking to go to boot camp in March.

BUNNELL, Fla. (AP) — A Chihuahua named Max is back with his owner after going missing following a car crash on New Year’s Eve. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says the 6-year-old dog’s owner was involved in car crash last Tuesday morning in Bunnell, in north Florida. Max ran from the accident scene and his owner couldn’t find him. For the next few days, deputies and the owner returned to the scene to look for the dog and to leave food for him in case he returned. When they arrived on Saturday, Max was waiting. He ran into his owner’s arms. The owner said Max smelled terrible but was “such a good boy.”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls company has awarded holiday bonuses its 120 employees likely won’t forget. Myrl & Roy’s Paving gave its workers $10 million in bonuses ranging from $5,000 to $400,000 depending on length of employment and job duties. One of the owners, Sue Unzelman, says they wanted to thank the employees for their hard work and loyalty. Unzelman and her siblings are selling the second-generation company to L.G. Everist, a rock mining company with pits and quarries in the region. Myrl & Roy’s Paving began over five decades ago after Myrl Unzelman and Roy Schultz bought a $500 dump truck.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

Tonight on WKOK and WKOK.com, Shikellamy Boy’s Basketball; Shikellamy at Mifflinburg 7:09pm

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 18 points playing with a dislocated left ring finger as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-113. Ben Simmons had 17 points and 15 rebounds for Philly, which snapped a four-game losing streak. Simmons also had eight assists. Embiid injured his finger in the first quarter. He got it taped up and returned to have a solid offensive game. The Thunder had a five-game winning streak snapped. Steven Adams had 24 points and 15 rebounds, and Chris Paul scored 18 points for Oklahoma City.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have hired Bobby Meacham as an assistant coach and Greg Brodzinski as bullpen catcher/catching coach to complete manager Joe Girardi’s staff. Meacham spent the past three seasons managing Triple-A Buffalo in Toronto’s organization. He was with Girardi as third-base coach for the Florida Marlins in 2006 and New York Yankees in 2008. Meacham previously was a first-base coach for San Diego and Houston. He spent parts of six seasons in the majors with the Yankees. Meacham primarily played shortstop in 457 career games.Brodzinski spent the last two seasons as a coach in Philadelphia’s system with Single-A Williamsport. The Phillies play on Newsradio 1070 WKOK while our normal programming continues on WKOK.com.

Monday’s Scores By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

Halifax 68, Newport 38

Hughesville 70, Line Mountain 37

Millersburg 52, Juniata 47

Mount Carmel 48, Mahanoy Area 32

Penns Valley 42, Bald Eagle Area 38

State College 60, Williamsport 58

Warrior Run 64, Southern Columbia 27

Wellsboro 72, Meadowbrook Christian 34

Williams Valley 57, Tri-Valley 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Berwick 32, Hazleton Area 31

Hughesville 67, Benton 39

Lewisburg 33, South Williamsport 30

Mount Carmel 60, Shamokin 57

Muncy 62, Milton 32

Penns Valley 44, Midd-West 33

Tyrone 55, Central Mountain 29

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Washington 99 Boston 94

Final Orlando 101 Brooklyn 89

Final Indiana 115 Charlotte 104

Final Philadelphia 120 Oklahoma City 113

Final Denver 123 Atlanta 115

Final Utah 128 New Orleans 126

Final Dallas 118 Chicago 110

Final San Antonio 126 Milwaukee 104

Final Sacramento 111 Golden State 98

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Winnipeg 3 Montreal 2

Final N-Y Islanders 1 Colorado 0

Final Edmonton 6 Toronto 4

Final Columbus 4 Los Angeles 2

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (17)West Virginia 55 Oklahoma St. 41

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Detroit at Cleveland 7 p.m.

Portland at Toronto 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix 9 p.m.

New York at L.A. Lakers 10:30 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Philadelphia at Carolina 7 p.m.

Arizona at Florida 7 p.m.

N-Y Islanders at New Jersey 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Tampa Bay 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at N-Y Rangers 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Nashville 8 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis 8 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas 10 p.m.

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(4)Baylor at (22)Texas Tech 9 p.m.

(11)Ohio St. at (12)Maryland 7 p.m.

Miami at (13)Louisville 7 p.m.

(14)Kentucky at Georgia 9 p.m.

(16)Villanova at Creighton 9 p.m.

(18)Virginia at Boston College 7 p.m.

(20)Penn St. at Rutgers 7 p.m.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)