 9/11 Never Forget Exhibit touring the Valley

ELYSBURG – You may have heard or may be hearing lots of emergency sirens throughout the Valley starting today and they’ll be more this weekend. Many emergency vehicles are escorting the mobile 9/11 Never Forget Exhibit. It is being featured at the 100th celebration of the All Home Days at Ralpho Township Community Park.

The tractor-trailer commemorating 9/11 began touring the area Friday afternoon, going through Lewisburg Shamokin Dam, Sunbury, Northumberland, Danville, Bloomsburg, Catawissa, Elysburg, Mount Carmel, Kulpmont, Coal Township, and Shamokin.

Organizers say the exhibit is called ‘The Stephen Siller Never Forget Mobile Exhibit.’ It will be open at Ralpho Township Community Park from Saturday through Labor Day Monday from 1-7 p.m. Admission is free.

Siller died in the line of duty after running in full gear to get to the World Trade Center. He had just finished his shift and was on his way to play golf with his brothers, when word came about the first plane hitting the Twin Towers over his scanner.