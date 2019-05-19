9-1-1 Center: Two alarm house fire reported in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG—A two alarm house fire is reported this morning in the 300 block of Fair Street in Bloomsburg, that’s near the Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital. Columbia-Montour County communications tells WKOK that multiple fire departments are on scene, including Bloomsburg, Berwick, Danville, and Catawissa. The call came in at 1:00 this morning.

The county 9-1-1 is telling us, people who need to access the hospital are advised to use Hospital Drive.

There is no word yet on the cause of this fire. No injuries have been reported at this time. We are working to gather more details.